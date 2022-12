Change in traffic for immersion procession

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 7:

Changes has been made in the city traffic for Lord Ganesh immersion procession. The changes in traffic will initiate on the city roads from Thursday at 7 am, informed ACP (traffic) Vishal Dhume.

Roads to be closed for vehicles are Sansthan Ganpati to Barabhai Tajiya, Balwant Vachanalaya, SB College to ZP Ground.

- City Chowk to Juna Bazar via Bhadkal Gate.

- Jinsi Chowk to Sansthan Ganpati, Jafar GAte - Mondha to Raja Bazar.

- Nizamoddin Dargah Road to Nizamoddin Chowk and to left Shahgunj Chaman.

- Bhure Pahelwan’s house to Nizamoddin Chowk and to right of Shahganj Chaman.

- Lota Karanja to Sarafa Road, Rohila Galli to Sarafa Road.

- Kamakshi Lodge to City Chowk and further to Gulmandi, Barabhai Tajiya, all bifurcating lanes on the Gomtesh Market to Paithan Gate Road.

- Buddhilane, old tehsil office, Juna Bazar, Barudgar Nala.

- Sillekhana Chowk, Paithan Gate, Barabhai Tajiya, Rangar Galli, City Chowk.

- Savarkar Chowk, MP Law College, Mahatma Phule Statue/Balwant Vachnalay Chowk.

- Chistiya Chowk - Avishkar Chowk - Bajrang Chowk to Baliram Patil Schook, Onkar Chwok to Cidco police station, N-7 Bus Stop, Parshwanath Chowk, N-9, M-2, N-11, Jijau Chowk, TV Centre Chowk to N-12 Swarg Hotel, Jijau Chowk to Sharad Tee-point.

- Chandane Chowk, District Collectorate, TV Centre Road.

- N-1 Chowk to Chistiya Chowk, Central Jakat Naka and Chistiya Chowk to Dwarkadas Sadi Centre.

- Azad Chowk to Bajrang Chowk, Deogiri Nagari Sahakari Bank.

- Seven Hills to Shivajinagar, Trimurti Chowk to Gajanan Maharaj Mandir, Patiyala Bank to Gajanan Maharaj Mandir.

Alternate roads for traffic

- For vehicle going from Roshan Gate to Shahgunj - Chelipura Chowk, Lota Karanja, City Chowk backside road.

- For traffic going from Mill Corner to Aurangpura - Anjali Talkies, Nageshwarwadi, Nirala Bazar, Samarthnagar and Anjali Talkies, Khadkeshwar, AMC.

- For traffic going from Kranti Chowk - Sillekhana Chowk, Samarthnagar, Central Bus Stand.

- For traffic from District Collectorate to Ganesh Colony, TV Centre - through Hudco Corner.

- for traffic from Patiyala Bank to Gajanan Maharaj - Hindu Rashtra Chowk, Vijaynagar, Gajanan Colony, Reliance Mall.

- For traffic from Jawaharnagar police station to Gajanan Maharaj Mandir - Manik Hospital, Dr Hedgewar Hospital back road to Trimurti Chowk.

- For traffic from Seven Hills to Gajanan Maharaj temple - Jalna Road towards Akashwani.