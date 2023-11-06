Change in traffic for Ram Katha

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ram Katha by Dhirendra Shastri (Bageshwar Dham) will be organised at Ayodhyanagri ground between November 6 and 8. The city police have made changes in traffic routes from 9 am to 10 pm during this period. Many devotees may arrive here to attend Ram Katha. The city police made changes in the traffic route to avoid any inconvenience to women, men, children, elders and youths who will participate in the programme in large numbers.

Routes to be closed for traffic

The road between the Central Bus Stand to the Railway Station via Mahaveer Chowk Flyover will be closed from both sides for traffic.

Also, roads from Panchavati Hotel to below Railway Station flyover route (from both sides), from Kokanwadi to Railway Station and from Bansilalnagar Arch to Ayodhyanagri will remain closed for traffic.

Alternative routes

The riders and drivers can use the route of Baba Petrol Pum, District Court, Kokanwadi and Kranti Chowk for going towards the Railway Station. They can take the railway station, Kokanwadi, District Court, Sawarkar Chowk, and Kartiki Hotel Chowk route to proceed towards Central Bus Stand from the Railway Station route. The road between Lokhand Bridge, Panchvati Chowk, and Kokanwadi Chowk will be open for going towards Railway Station.

Tight police bandobast

The police administration deployed heavy police forces from the security point of Ram Katha by Dhirendra Shastri. One assistant commissioner of police (ACP), nine police inspectors (PIs), 17 (APIs and PSI), 158 constables and 159 home guard personnel were deployed for security.