Changes in 7 polling stations of Aurangabad East

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Due to the poor condition of a school building in the Shahganj area of Aurangabad East, six polling stations and one school have been relocated to three government buildings within a one-kilometer radius.

Polling station 57 has been moved to Room 1 of Faizal Ul Alam Middle School in Kaiser Colony, while polling station 58 has been shifted to Room 3 of the same school. In Nabapura, polling station 59 is now located in Room 1 of Al Mukhtar Begum Badroddin Khan Primary Health Center, and polling station 75 has been relocated to Room 2. Polling station 74 has been moved to Room 2 of Allama Sibli Urdu Primary School in Nabapura, with polling station 73 now in Room 1 of the same school. Finally, polling station 114 has been relocated from Sanjaynagar Baizipura to Room 2 of Padmashri Sikandar Ali Wajid School, near Sanjaynagar Gali No. C-13, and to the city TB office near the Kailasnagar crematorium.