Changes in traffic route on Shiv Jayanti

Aurangabad, Feb 17:

The city police have made some major changes in the traffic routes to avoid inconvenience to the citizens in the wake of Shiv Jayanti in the city on Friday.

Police have appealed to the citizens to take cognizance of the changes and take changed routes to reach their destinations. People will gather at Kranti Chowk to celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the inauguration of the statue of the hero of Indian history. Considering the crowd, the traffic on the main roads of the city will be diverted on the alternate roads, informed traffic branch ACP Suresh Wankhede.

On February 18, between 9 pm and 12 pm and on February 19 between 6 am and 12 noon. The Sillekhana to Kranti Chowk, Gopal Tea to Kranti Chowk, Kranti Chowk flyover east side service road and west side both the service roads will be closed for traffic. The alternative roads for these roads will be Gopal Tea - Sant Eknath Rang Mandir, Kalda Corner, Amarpreet Chowk and Sillekhana Chowk - Savarkar Chowk - Satish Motors and Shivaji High School Road. The flyover will be open for the traffic from both the sides. Action will be taken against those breaching the order under Mumbai Police Act section 131 and CrPC. The order will not be liable for Police, ambulance, fire brigade and emergency services vehicles, as mentioned in the press release.