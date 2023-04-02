Changing climatic conditions affect people's health

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Residents experienced fluctuation in the temperature throughout March and hence the atmosphere used to be hot during the day and cold during the night. This climatic condition has a severe impact on the health of the people, especially children. They suffered from viral fever, cold and cough.

The maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius was reported on March 20. The temperature fluctuated and unseasonal rains lashed the city in March. Hence, the residents suffered from viral fever.

Meteorological expert Kirankumar Johre said that the pattern of Monsoon has changed and the temperature will be increased in the coming days. The city experienced rain for 20 days in March, which has affected agriculture as well as the health of the people.