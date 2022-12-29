Chants of 'Jo Bole So Nihal' resounds in the city

Thousands of devotees took darshan of 'Guru Granth Sahib' in procession

Aurangabad: 'Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Shri Akal', 'Wahe Guruji Ka Khalsa, Wahe Guruji Ki Fateh' echoed around the city on Thursday evening. The occasion was the procession (Nagarkirtan) of the 10th Guru of the Sikhs, Sri Guru Gobind Singh, on his 356th birth anniversary.

A procession started in the evening from Bhai Daya Singh Bhai Dharam Singh Gurdwara in Dhavani Mohalla area. Panch Pyare were walking in the foreground. Devotees were pouring water on their feet and offering flowers as a mark of respect. Thrilling demonstrations of sword fighting were being shown in the procession. Citizens thronged to watch these traditional martial arts. A Sikh female bhajani troupe sang religious songs on a vehicle. The attraction was the beautifully decorated procession vehicle. The sacred Guru Granth Sahib was kept in the decorated vehicle. Every devotee was taking darshan of this holy book. The Nagarkirtan reached Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha at Usmanpura at night after passing through Sarafa road, City Chowk, Machilikhadak, Gulmandi, Aurangpura, Paithangate and Kranti Chowk. The officials of Dhavani Mohalla Gurdwara Narendra Singh Jabinda, Sardar Harisingh, Adeshpal Singh Chhabda, Sardar Sarabjit Singh, Ranjit Singh Mallik, Rajendra Singh Jabinda, Trilok Singh Jabinda and others took efforts. .

Three thousand devotees take benefit of langar

Akhandpath Sahib concluded in the morning at Gurdwara Bhai Dayasingh Bhai Dharamsingh in Dhavani Mohalla area. This was followed by a shabad kirtan by Bhai Gurmeet Singh Delhiwale. Shabad kirtan of ragi jathas of Gurdwara Guru Teg Bahadur Langarsahib at Sindhi Colony and Shabad kirtan of Bhai Parnam Singh and Kirtankar Bhai Harjinder Singh was held at 11.40 am. Langar was organized for 3000 people.