Character Certificate demand surges

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Character certificates have become a gateway to employment and education, with demand soaring to unprecedented levels. In 2024 alone, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar issued 24,836 such certificates a sharp rise of 10,000 from the previous year. The surge is driven by a growing number of private companies and educational institutions making character verification mandatory.

The certificates, essential for confirming an individual’s criminal record status, have become a critical tool for employers and institutions seeking to ensure a clean background. From industrial giants to IT firms, the requirement has spread across sectors, particularly affecting young professionals and job seekers.

-

-------------------(BOX)----------------------------

Verification becomes a priority.

“Over the last three years, character verification has become a norm in private sectors, especially in IT and prestigious educational institutions,” said Datta Horkate, an official in the character certificate department.

The process has been streamlined to accommodate the rising demand. Applicants can apply online through the PCS MahaOnline portal by submitting essential documents like Aadhaar, PAN, birth certificates, and photographs. Police verify criminal records before issuing the certificates.

Government employees undergo a different process, where their respective departments directly liaise with the police for verification. However, many private-sector employees must apply and submit the certificate themselves.

-------------------(BOX)----------------------------

Numbers Speak of the Boom

The past three years have seen consistent growth in certificate issuance:

2022: 13,774 certificates issued

2023: 14,302 certificates issued

2024: 24,836 certificates issued

This nearly doubling of demand reflects a shift in how institutions view background checks.

-------------------(BOX)----------------------------

Why the Demand is Rising

Character certificates provide crucial information about any past criminal charges, their nature, and the timeline. Employers increasingly rely on this verification to avoid hiring individuals with criminal backgrounds.

Police Inspector Avinash Aghav of the Special Branch explained the growing importance of these certificates. “Character certificates are not just necessary but highly significant. We’ve simplified the process to ensure applicants receive them quickly and with minimal hassle,” he said, crediting Police Commissioner Praveen Pawar for the streamlined approach.

-------------------(BOX)----------------------------

A Necessary Step for Many

For young professionals seeking jobs or admissions, the certificate is now a non-negotiable requirement. Whether it's for a coveted IT job or admission to a prestigious college, applicants must navigate the verification process.

With the rise in demand, authorities are working to make the system even more efficient. As companies and institutions continue to tighten their policies, character certificates have cemented their place as a crucial document for India’s workforce.