Chavan inaugurates Aurangabad-Ashti bus service

Aurangabad, June 22:

District collector Sunil Chavan inaugurated the Aurangabad-Ashti bus service on Tuesday. The bus will travel via Newasa. A tree plantation drive was held on the occasion in the premises of the Central Bus Stand.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said, I was a frequent traveller of ST bus. The journey stopped after I became the collector. However, I am happy that this bus travels to my village. He felicitated the bus driver, conductor and passengers on the occasion.

Divisional controller Arun Siya, divisional transport officer Amol Ahire, Mahendra Patil, Vijay Parakhe and others were present on the occasion. This bus service will carry 44 passengers at a time. It will leave Aurangabad from the central bus stand at 1.30 pm and reach Ashti at 5.30 pm. The bus will leave Ashti at 7 am and will reach Aurangabad at 10.45 am.