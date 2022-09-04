Chavan urges eagerness for pit line

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 4:

“The pit line for Jalna was announced in January and within one and a half months, Rs 116 crores was sanctioned for it, the tender process was completed and the actual work was started. Based on the aspects of population, industrialization, education, medical facilities, and tourism, Aurangabad is an important place. Hence, the eagerness should for Jalna, same should be shown for the pit line in Aurangabad”, demanded MLC Satish Chavan to the minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve and union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad through a memorandum on Sunday.

Chavan mentioned in the memorandum, the Railway Board sanctioned 16 bogies pitline in Aurangabad in May and Rs 29.94 crores were sanctioned for it. However, the work has not been facilitated even after three months due to a lack of funds for the work. Hence, the pit line sanction in Aurangabad is still on the papers. Hence, the funds should be made available at the earliest, Chavan demanded.