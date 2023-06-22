Chemical testing of 5759 sources of drinking water

Zilla Parishad: So far 2083 samples sent to the laboratory

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Zilla Parishad (ZP) is gearing up to prevent the outbreak of waterborne diseases in the rural areas during monsoon. According to the instructions of ZP chief executive officer Vikas Meena, pre-monsoon chemical testing of all 5759 drinking water sources in the district has been started and so far 2083 water samples have been sent to the laboratory.

In rainy season, there is a possibility of outbreak of various diseases if contaminated water is mixed with drinking water sources. Keeping this possibility in mind, the ZP undertook a campaign to conduct pre-monsoon chemical testing of all sources of public drinking water. This campaign was started in the district from June 7. Chemical testing of water will be completed through 870 Jalsuraksharakshak in the jurisdiction of 870 Gram Panchayats in the district. Initially, it was directed to carry out this campaign till June 20. Now this inspection will be done till June 30.

However, so far 2083 water samples from sources of village water supply schemes, schools, anganwadis and households have been collected for chemical analysis and have been deposited at the nearest primary health centre.

Efforts to provide clean water

Pre-monsoon chemical testing of 5759 sources of public drinking water under the jurisdiction of 870 Gram Panchayats in the district should be done and its records should be uploaded on the central government portal. The amount of pH, turbidity, iron, chloride and magnesium fluoride will be tested, said Rajendra Desle, project director, Jaljeevan Mission.