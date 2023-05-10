Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti to be celebrated with enthusiasm

Programmes between May 11 to 14

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti will be celebrated with various programmes in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from May 11 to 14. The chairman of the Jayanti Utsav Samiti, Prabhakar Mate, informed that Nitin Bangude Patil will deliver a lecture on the life of Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on May 11 at Nakshatrawadi, Bajajnagar. On May 13, the film Garudzep will be screened for free for students of classes VIII to X on four screens. A Mashal rally will be held from Kranti Chowk to TV Center, and Shiv Chhatrapati awardees will light the torch. On May 14, the statue of Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at TV Center will be saluted, and a procession will be taken out from Jalgaon road to Sambhaji Maharaj statue at 5 pm. Former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Santosh Jejurkar, Babasaheb Dange, Vijay Waghchaure, Gopal Kulkarni and others will be present.