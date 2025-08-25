Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 15-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped in Kannad Under Suicide Threat; Accused Arrested

A 29-year-old man, Ankush Lenekar, faces charges under the Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for raping a 15-year-old girl in a village in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Kannad taluka on Friday night. Police reports state that around 10.30 pm, while the girl's family slept, Lenekar called the victim, demanding she meet him.

When she refused, he threatened to take his own life. Terrified, the girl met him, only for Lenekar to rape her. He further intimidated her, warning he would hang himself if she spoke out.

However, victim reported the crime, leading to a swift case registration at Pishor Rural Police Station. On Saturday, police arrested Lenekar at his home. Presented before the Kannad court, he was remanded to four days of police custody.