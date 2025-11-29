Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Ahilyanagar railway line still on paper

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed 85 km Sambhajinagar–Ahilyanagar railway line was submitted to the Centre six months ago. However, the project remains stuck on paper. Passengers are now eager to know whether the route will follow the DPR alignment or run along the Pune highway.

According to the DPR, the line will be a double-line electrified route, requiring an investment of Rs 2,235 crore. The project is awaiting government approval.

------------

Stations proposed in the DPR

Devgiri Cantt – Ranjangaon – Yesgaon – Gangapur – Devgad – Newasa – Usthal Dumala – Shani Shingnapur – Brahmani – Wambhori

------------

Pune highway alignment under discussion

In August, CM Devendra Fadnavis announced at an event in Nagpur that the Sambhajinagar–Pune highway route could be used for the rail line. This revived discussions about the final alignment and raised questions about the exact route to Pune.

------------

Expert Reaction

“With Sambhajinagar seeing Rs 90,000 crore in industrial investment and massive future freight movement, this railway line is crucial. It should get approval and budget allocation in the upcoming financial year.”

— Swanand Solanke, Railway Expert

------------

Official Response

“The DPR for the Sambhajinagar–Ahilyanagar railway line is ready. Railway Board will approve it soon.”

— MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad