Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar gears up for filming frenzy as film tourism takes off

Marathwada Tourism Development Association to portray city for film tourism

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city is preparing for a significant increase in film tourism thanks to a new initiative by the Marathwada Tourism Development Association (MTDA). The organization is branding the city and the surrounding Marathwada region as a prime destination for filmmakers, and their efforts are already bearing fruit.

The MTDA's innovative initiative, ‘Awakening of Tourism, Development of Marathwada’, aims to promote Marathwada as a filming location for movies and TV serials. The initiative is proving successful, with local tourism on the rise and iconic landmarks like the Ajanta and Ellora Caves, Soneri Mahal, Gogababa tekdi, Sai Hill, and Bibi Ka Maqbara becoming increasingly popular filming spots.

MTDA president Jayant Gore, vice president Kiran Deshpande, secretary Sagar Patil, and treasurer Rajendra Bhandari are leading the charge. They have been working tirelessly to attract filmmakers to the region, and their efforts are paying off.

Who will be in the town

A number of well-known artists are expected to arrive in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the coming days for filming projects. The music director duo Avinash-Vishwajeet, along with their co-stars, will be in town. Singer Rohit Raut and Marathi television actress Jui Gadkari are also on the list. Additionally, actors Madhura Kumbhar, Deepti Bhagwat, and Rabindra Khomane will be coming to the city for shoots.