Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar included in the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Yojana

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To increase the income of farmers in districts with low productivity, inadequate irrigation facilities, and limited access to bank credit, the Central Government has launched the Pradhan Mantri DhanDhaanya Yojana. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, and Beed districts of Marathwada have been included in this scheme.

The Central Government has introduced this scheme to bring farmers from low-productivity districts into the mainstream like those from other districts. The scheme is being implemented in 100 districts across the country. In Maharashtra, Palghar, Yavatmal, Gadchiroli, Dhule, Raigad, Chandrapur, and the Marathwada Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, and Beed nine districts in total have been included.

According to divisional joint director of Agriculture Sunil Wankhede, efforts will be made to ensure that farmers in these districts get irrigation and electricity facilities so they can cultivate crops in all three seasons Kharif, Rabi, and summer. Along with this, emphasis will be placed on post-harvest storage, agricultural mechanization, ensuring bank credit availability, and securing better prices for agricultural produce. Support from various government departments will be taken for the implementation of this project.

A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the District Collector. The District Superintendent of Agriculture will serve as the Member Secretary. The committee also includes the Zilla Parishad CEO, officials from the Fisheries Department and Animal Husbandry Department, District Registrar, Executive Engineer of the Irrigation Department, managers of Shikhar Bank, NABARD representatives, scientists from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, and two progressive farmers.

Separate IAS officer for each district

To implement the DhanDhaanya Yojana effectively, the Central Government has appointed a central nodal officer for each district. For Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, deputy secretary at the Centre, Chinmay Gothmar has been appointed as the nodal officer. He recently visited the district for inspection.