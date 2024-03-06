Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Lok Sabha seat sparks alliance discord

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Lok Sabha constituency, serving as the capital of Marathwada, has become a focal point of contention within the Mahayuti alliance. union home minister Amit Shah's recent meeting signaled BJP's intention to contest from this seat in the grand alliance, raising concerns within the Shiv Sena (Shinde) camp. Despite being part of the ruling coalition in the state, Shinde Sena expressed its insistence on not relinquishing the constituency.

The ongoing rift over seat allocation within the grand alliance complicates matters, as both parties vie for control. Guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre clarified that the meeting doesn't signify a concession of the constituency to BJP, echoing Shiv Sena's demand for the seat.

BJP, amidst internal factions, is yet to finalize its candidate for the constituency. Speculations revolve around union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad and housing minister Atul Save, although others like Vinod Patil have emerged as contenders. Despite Shiv Sena's (Thackeray) historical dominance in the area, BJP remains steadfast in its pursuit of the seat, citing its developmental efforts in the constituency.

As discussions intensify and alliances renegotiate, the battle for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Lok Sabha seat intensifies, setting the stage for a heated electoral contest.