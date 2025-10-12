Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station to be demolished soon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city’s railway station is set for demolition as redevelopment work kicks off. The reservation office has moved back to its previous location, and other departments are also being relocated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone online on August 6, 2023, for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar station along with 508 stations nationwide. The project is being executed at a cost of Rs 241.27 crore.

Construction has begun on the Satara side near the goods yard, with operations at the new site expected to start within two months. Simultaneously, work on the new building at the old station site is progressing rapidly. Once complete, passengers will enter the station through the new structure.

Project Deadline: April 2026

By April 2026, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will have a world-class railway station with a 450-meter-long roof plaza, four halls, and modern amenities comparable to international standards.

Photo Captions:

• The current railway station building will be demolished soon.

• The reservation office has restarted at its old location.