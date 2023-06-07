Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's industrial investments await implementation, entrepreneurs anxiously await progress

Cosmo Films, Piramal Pharma, Ether Energy and one multinational company had announced Rs 3000 crore investment in DMIC

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), witnessed a significant announcement about six months ago when Cosmo Films, Piramal Pharma, Ether Energy and one multinational company expressed their intent to invest approximately Rs 3000 crores in the region. However, since then, there has been limited progress in establishing these industries, leaving many waiting.

In November 2022, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis convened a meeting with entrepreneurs looking to expand their industries in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. During the meeting, it was revealed that a multinational company planned to relocate its project from China to India and specifically considered DMIC as its new destination. Efforts by the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) have been ongoing to attract this multinational company to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Fadnavis assured entrepreneurs that the government would facilitate the establishment of industries and boost employment generation. He also directed officials to expedite the decision-making process for pending proposals within 15 days. However, despite the passage of six months, entrepreneurs remain uncertain about the progress of these projects. When tried to confirm the status of the investment, the Auric officials were unavailable.

Investment to create 4000 jobs

If the four major companies, including Cosmo Films, Piramal Pharma, and Ether Energy and one other fulfill their investment commitments, over 4,000 jobs could be created in DMIC, offering opportunities to the local youth.

Entrepreneurs await investment

As the wait for progress continues, entrepreneurs eagerly anticipate updates on the establishment of these industries. Regarding specific projects, the proposals are currently pending with the State government, leading to uncertainty about their status and completion timelines. The president of CMIA, Nitin Gupta, expressed the city's eagerness for these important projects to materialize.

Investment and employment of companies:

-- Cosmo Films:

Invest - Rs 1020 crore

Employment - 1500 people

The project is planned on 173 acres in Bidkin phase of DMIC.

-- Piramal Pharma:

Invest - Rs 500 crore

Employment - 1200 people

The project is planned on 138 acres in Bidkin phase.

-- Ether Energy:

Invest Rs 1000 crore

Employment - 1000 people

This project is planned on 50 acres.

-- Multinational company:

Invest - Rs 300 crore

Employment - 200 to 500 people.

The land is yet to be finalized.