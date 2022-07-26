Chief Minister's road show in city on Sunday

A public gathering at Sillod, Vaijapur, and a vehicle rally at Aurangabad

Aurangabad, July 26:

In Aurangabad district, which is known as Shiv Sena's stronghold, the rebel Shinde group has started preparations for a show of strength on July 31. It is understood from the sources that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will address a public meeting in Vaijapur and Sillod and hold a road show in the city on Sunday.

Shiv Sena has received a shock in Aurangabad district as five of its MLAs joined the Shinde group. Against this backdrop, Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray toured Aurangabad district and the city and made a show of strength. Since then, preparations for a show of strength had started from the Shinde group. According to the information received from the senior sources of Shinde group, there will be a show of power on July 31 in the presence of CM Shinde. He will hold public meetings in Vaijapur and Sillod, while there will be road show in Aurangabad central constituency.

Path of the road show

The roadshow will start from Harsul T-Point. After paying tribute to the statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at the TV Centre, the roadshow will proceed to the district collector office from Loksahir Annabhau Sathe chowk. Tributes will be paid to the statue of Dr Babasahek Ambedkar at Bhadkal Gate. The roadshow will conclude at Kranti Chowk after paying tributes to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. CM Shinde will then visit the house of MLA Pradeep Jaiswal and MLA Sanjay Shirsath's residence.