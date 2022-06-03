Chikalthana police seize 1 Kg gold during Nakabandi

Aurangabad, June 3:

The Chikalthana police arrested a trader from Mumbai possessing 1.800 kgs of gold jewellery during Nakabandi at Shendra MIDC area at 10 pm on Thursday.

Police said, a trader from Mumbai Tanish Jitendra Jain (22, Chinchpokli, Mumbai), and his employee Kalyansingh Hirasingh (38, Mumbai) came to the city and went to Shendra MIDC area on a Scooty of his relative from the city at around 10 pm. The police stopped him during the Nakabandi and searched the dicky of the scooty. They found gold jewellery weighing around 1 kg.

When ASI Ravindra Savale inquired about the jewellery, he gave unsatisfied answers and was not able to produce the receipts. The police then brought them to the Chikalthana police station and started the investigation late evening. The trader called his father on phone in Mumbai and asked him to bring the receipts for the jewellery. The inquiry was going on till late at night.

On Friday, Tanish’s parents came to the city and showed the receipts for the jewellery. Later, the police wrote a letter to Good and Service Tax (GST) department to inform the matter to check whether the tax on these jewellery has been paid or not. The jewellery will be returned to the trader after completing the procedure, informed Chikalthana police station PI Devidas Gaat.