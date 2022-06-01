Child-marriage averted after counselling

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 1:

The marriage of a 15 years old girl at Teesgaon was averted on Wednesday due to the alertness of the Child safety cell, police and the Teesgaon gram panchayat members.

The women and child welfare department received a call on the 1098 toll-free number that a marriage of a 15 years old girl is being held at Teesgaon. The senior officers informed about it to the village development officer A R Gaikwad. Later, Gaikwad, along with the gram panchayat members and police rushed to the spot. When the police inquired about the family members, they told that the bride is 15-year-old. The team counseled the parents of the bride and bridegroom. They were convinced and the child-marriage was canceled. They give written assurance the marriage will be held after the girl attains the marriageable age.