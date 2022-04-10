Children convey message of Ahimsa Paramo Dharma

Aurangabad, April 10:

Some kids were painting Jain flags, some drew pictures of Lord Mahavir and conveyed the message of 'Jiyo aur jine do', while some girls tried to give the message of 'water is life' by drawing a picture of water being destroyed on earth. Some children conveyed the message of 'Ahimsa Paramo Dharma' through pictures.

The occasion was the painting competition organized on the occasion of Bhagwan Mahavir Janmaotsav on Sunday. The competition was held in the PU Jain Vidyalaya in Kunwarphalli area. In all, 800 students participated in the competition. There was huge enthusiasm among the students. The painting competition was organized by Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav Samiti and Jain Shikshan Sanstha with the aim of inculcating the message of 'Ahimsa' given by Bhagwan Mahavir in children. Sakal Jain Samaj's working president Subhash Zambad, festival committee president Nilesh Savalkar and office bearers, businessman Ajit Jain were present. The competition was held in four different groups. Seeing the picture, the dignitaries appreciated the children's skills. All the students were given participation certificates and exam pads. Rakhi Lohade, Priyanka Chudiwal, Suvarna Shah, Rekha Kala, Kalpana Ajmera and others worked hard for the success of the competition under the guidance of Mahavir Sethi, president of Jain Shikshan Sanstha.