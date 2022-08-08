Children make the canvas come to life

Spontaneous response: Lokmat Times Campus Club, Pearls Academy initiative

Aurangabad, Aug 8: There is an artist hidden in everyone, and it comes forth when given an opportunity. Something similar was seen at Lokmat Times Campus Club's drawing competition. One could see the marvelous creativity and imagination reflected in each picture drawn by the school students. Boys and girls were lost in the world of color during the competition.

Organised by LTCC and presented by Pearls Academy, the 'Art Beat', a grand painting competition was held on Sunday. The competition received such a huge response from the school students that earlier the competition was held at 10 centres. However considering the increasing response, 2 more centers were added. Parents and children started gathering at 12 centers in different areas from 8 am. The competition was held in three groups. In this, the students of class 1st to 4th created a picture on the monsoon 'Rainy Season'. Children painted colorful pictures of mountains, trees, flowers, gardens, birds and drizzling rain and rivers.

Students of class 5th to 7th drew a picture of a tourist spots (picnic spot), while students of class 8th to 10th drew the painting based on 'Festivals' as per their liking. The creativity of every child was felt through each picture. The splash of different colors drawn with freehand made the paintings come to life. Some of the paintings were so beautiful that everyone felt that they were drawn by a professional painter. This made it difficult for the examiners to select the best paintings among the entries.

Friendship Day celebrated

After the painting competition, group wise results were announced at each center at 1 pm. Until then, children enjoyed playing with friends at the centres. Many children also celebrated the friendship day by tying bands to their friends. Many had brought tiffin boxes which they enjoyed with their parents and friends sitting under the tree and on the lawns.

