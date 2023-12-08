Children's Day at New Radiant English School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 8, 2023 12:25 AM2023-12-08T00:25:02+5:302023-12-08T00:25:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
New Radiant English School celebrated World Children's Day with
great enthusiasm, recently. The event was
marked by a series of captivating performances, inspiring
speeches and exciting acts. The students displayed their creativity and
confidence. Teachers also gave speeches and remembered
their childhood days. There was also prize distribution for
various competitions like debate, Naat and Seerat Quiz and
drawing held earlier.
Principal Khan Tamkeen and all the teachers worked hard for the success of the event.
Sarah Naseem conducted the proceedings. Nikhat Saba proposed a vote of thanks.