Children's Day at New Radiant English School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

New Radiant English School celebrated World Children's Day with

great enthusiasm, recently. The event was

marked by a series of captivating performances, inspiring

speeches and exciting acts. The students displayed their creativity and

confidence. Teachers also gave speeches and remembered

their childhood days. There was also prize distribution for

various competitions like debate, Naat and Seerat Quiz and

drawing held earlier.

Principal Khan Tamkeen and all the teachers worked hard for the success of the event.

Sarah Naseem conducted the proceedings. Nikhat Saba proposed a vote of thanks.