Chitegaon road to remain closed for 47 days

lokmat news network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chitegaon road will be closed to traffic from December 10, 2024, to January 26, 2025, to facilitate the laying of a 720-meter-long water pipeline as part of the city's water supply scheme, which is 76 per cent complete. The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by divisional commissioner Deelip Gawade at the Divisional Commissionerate on Friday.

The work of laying a new 2500 mm diameter water pipeline to provide a 24-hour water supply to the city is ongoing and is funded by the Central, State, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation. In the meeting, it was decided to grant permission to GVPR to keep the road closed for one and a half months to lay a 720-meter line in the Chitegaon area.

To expedite the project, the contractor will deploy three teams instead of two. Excavation along the roadside in Chitegaon will necessitate the road closure, and vehicle owners will need to use alternative routes. The rural police, in coordination with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), will soon issue a notification regarding the traffic diversion.

Delays and challenges

The contractor initially requested two and a half months for the work, citing the need to remove electricity poles and unauthorised constructions. However, the divisional commissioner mandated the completion of the work within 47 days to minimise inconvenience to vehicle owners.

Impact on Pathan-bound commuters

The road closure will affect entrepreneurs, devotees, and citizens travelling towards Paithan, who will need to rely on alternate routes during the construction period. While the inconvenience is expected, officials have assured that all efforts will be made to complete the work within the stipulated timeframe.

The meeting was attended by the superintendent of police (SP), municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, officials from NHAI, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited and the representative of the water project contractor.