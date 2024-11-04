Christian brethren observe ‘All Soul’s Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the city's Christian community offered a mass prayer at Padegaon cemetery on Saturday, 2, to observe All Souls Day.

The day is dedicated to prayer and remembrance in respect to all the faithful departed members. Every religion honours its ancestors by remembering them. The same tradition has been followed by the 'Mainline Churches' of the Christian community for the past one thousand years (since the 10th century).

“Every year on November 2, the Christian community around the world offers community prayers to the department members in the cemetery to express their respect and faith,” said Rev M U Kasab, the retired Bishop of Marathwada diocese. A mass prayer was held in the presence of Bishop Kasab.

Rev Vilas Nade, Rev Anant Khandagale, Rev Akshay Ghule, Rev Moses Wadagale and Rev S S Battise recited various verses from the Holy Bible.

Rev Rathod offered the main prayer, while Rev Sushil Y. Ghule led it. The followers brought flowers, garlands, and other materials to offer to the graves of their deceased relatives. After that, the priests went to each grave and offered individual prayers at the relatives' request.

Aurangabad Catholic Diocese, in the presence of Fr Stephen Almeida(Rector, St Francis-de-Sales Cathedral), organised a mass prayer at the cemetery.

'Parish Priest' Rev FrGeorge, Rev Fr Leslie Rodrigues, Rev Fr Emmanuel Wattam, Rev FrLalji, Rev FrBrian, Rev Fr Michael Francis, Sister Superior from St Anne, brothers and sisters from Cantonment, Cidco, Waluj participated in the prayer.