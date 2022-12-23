Christian community gear up to celebrate Christmas in full swing

-Idols of Jesus Christ, Mother Mary, Santa Clause, decorative material, Christmas Tree and stars in demand

-Excitement among shoppers, orders for cakes and sweets being placed

Aurangabad:

Christmas shopping is in full swing as the markets in the city are decorated with idols of Jesus, Mother Mary and Santa Clause, scenes and decorative materials. Shoppers are expressing satisfaction as Christmas will be celebrated with enthusiasm after almost two years.

The ritual of the Christmas advent season started by lighting candles on all the four Sundays of the month before Christmas. As candles are also lit on the day of the festival, candles of various shapes and sizes have come into the markets. Christmas goods like small and big and colorful Santa Claus dolls, Christmas-trees, jingle bells, paper and plastic stars as well as wooden stars, chocolates of various shapes, musical lights, table cloths and greetings are on display. Markets are crowded with hundreds of Christmas products like cards, mats, banners, lighting-trees, snow effects, Christmas trees, singing and dancing elves and colorful eco-friendly decorations.

Preparations for Christmas have also started at home. Family members who are abroad and other cities for work and business have come together to celebrate Christmas. Orders are being placed for cakes, puddings and sweets. Therefore, the work of decorating churches, houses, streets and colonies is in full swing. Youths have started making Christmas nativity decorations. Every year the markets which are crowded for buying Christmas materials are once again seen crowded after Corona.

Excitement among school students, malls decorated

There is a rush to buy Santa Claus dresses, hats, artificial beards, accessories and colorful flags. Various malls and shops are beautifully decorated with lights and stars on Christmas. Convent and English medium schools are also celebrating Christmas, hence the excitement among the students has reached its peak. Students tend to buy Santa Claus masks, caps and red and white colored dresses for the celebrations.