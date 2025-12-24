Christmas: A celebration of love, compassion and hope for humanity

Christmas is not merely a festival marked by decorations, lights and celebrations; it is a sacred occasion that reminds humanity of the timeless values of love, compassion, forgiveness and peace. The festival is celebrated every year, around the world on the 25th of December to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem. According to Christian belief, Jesus Christ is the Son of God who came into the world to guide humanity towards truth, righteousness and salvation. His birth in a manger symbolises simplicity, humility and the divine message that greatness lies not in power or wealth, but in love and service. Jesus lived a life of selfless service. He healed the sick, comforted the poor, uplifted the downtrodden and stood with those who were marginalised by society. His entire life was a living message of love in action.

Sharing with the needy, forgiving those who have hurt us, caring for the elderly, loving children and respecting every individual-these acts give real meaning to Christmas. Jesus showed compassion to everyone without discrimination. In today’s world, where competition, selfishness and indifference are increasing, compassion helps build empathy and humanity. Forgiveness heals relationships, reduces anger and brings inner peace. In a world filled with conflicts-whether within families, communities or nations-forgiveness is the key to reconciliation and healing. Peace is not merely the absence of war but the presence of harmony within oneself and with others.

(The writer is Vicar General, Diocese of Aurangabad).