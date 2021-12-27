Christmas celebrated at The MGM School, Padegaon

Aurangabad, Dec27:

The students of The MGM School, Padegaon wearing bright red uniform celebrated Christmas with enthusiasm. The Christmas decoration under the shade of a huge tree included Santas, crib, gifts, a fully decorated Christmas tree, candles and bells. The programme began with a welcome note followed by singing of carols, sharing the story of the birth of Jesus Christ, Christmas poems and songs. ‘Musical chairs’ and ‘Fire in the Mountain’ were enjoyed by the students. This was followed by a power-packed dance. The students exchanged their Christmas gifts with their chosen Christmas friends. A student dressed up as Santa made the children even happier as he paraded along, singing Jingle Bells and distributing sweets. The teachers distributed their own handmade Christmas cards among students, wishing them all good things in life. Principal Perminder Virdee and vice-principal Seema Sharma congratulated and thanked the students for putting up an incredible show.