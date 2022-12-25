Christmas celebrated with spirit and devotion

Special prayers in the churchs across the city

Aurangabad: The birth of Lord Jesus Christ was celebrated with spirit and devotion in the churches across the city on Sunday. The priest preached the message of peace, unity, social harmony and service. Prayers were offered in traditional manner by the community members.

The celebration of the birth of Lord Jesus Christ started at midnight on Saturday. Cake was cut in 63 small and big churches of the city. A special prayer was also offered. The festival started at 12 midnight and continued till 3 am. The special programmes started at 11 am on Sunday. The holy communion ceremony was performed by Rev MU Kasab at Christ Church. Rev RP Rathod, Rev SS Battise were present. The scene of the birth of Lord Jesus Christ in Christ Church was attracting everyone's attention. A small fair was also held in front of the church.

The same enthusiasm was witnessed in the churches in Cidco, Bhavsingpura, Waluj-Pandharpur along with Holy Trinity Church, Little Flower Church, St Francis DeSales Church of Nagar Naka and churches across the regions.

Lord should be born in everyone's heart

The Christmas tree at St Philip's Church was attractively decorated. Here Rev SI Ghule told the story of the birth of Lord Christ and gave a message that one should take care that no one should sleep on an empty stomach. There is beauty in living simply, letting go of hatred, ego and greed from your heart. Let the Lord's thoughts be born in everyone’s heart, he said.