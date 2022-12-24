Christmas celebration start with carol march from midnight

Stars, lights and carol singing marks the beginning of Christmas

Aurangabad: Christmas celebrations started with gaiety and excitement from midnight on Saturday. On this occasion, a carol march was held from Christ Church passing from Sunil Chowk, Shantipura and ending at Christ Church via Mother Teresa Chowk and Nehru Chowk.

The march was conducted under the guidance of Rev Ranjan Rathore and Rev SS Battise, Pastorate committee secretary James Ambildhage, treasurer Daniel Aswale, members Prashant Tidke, Bipin Ingles, Mahesh Shrisundar and other community members. The march also saw participation of Mahila Mandal, Tarun Sangh, Sunday School, Choir Group and Bhajani Mandal. The choir group in particular enjoyed performing nativity songs (Carols).

Attractive lighting and decorations were done on various churches. The scene of the birth of Lord Jesus was presented at many places. Christian brothers from mission compound, Jinsipura, Christnagar, Shantipura, Nandanvan Colony and Bhavsingpura areas expressed their joy by decorating their houses. The large stars erected at Jinsipura, Sunil Chowk and Christnagar attract everyone's attention.

At 11:45 pm midnight devotion, holy communion and special prayers were conducted by the chaplain. Christ's birth was celebrated by cutting cake and distributing it to the attendees after the midnight devotion at Christ Church.