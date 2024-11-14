Cidco administration inspects illegal waste depot

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Better late than never, a team of Cidco officials, taking cognizance of the news published in the newspaper, inspected the illegally developed garbage depot, on Pipeline Road, in Ganeshnagar (in Waluj Mahanagar), on Thursday (November 14).

Earlier, the newspaper highlighted the inconvenience faced by hundreds of residents due to the burning of garbage waste on open land. The newspaper had represented the voice of the people till the administration. Besides, the Waluj Mahanagar Bachao Kruti Samiti had also contacted the Cidco administration and the Marathwada Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and demanded immediate action.

The Cidco administrator Bhagwat Bhigot along with assistant estate officer Swati Patil and others visited Ganeshnagar on Thursday at 8.30 am. The team inspected the open space and instructed the contractor’s staff not to dump the waste hereafter. They also told them to affix a signboard preventing people from throwing garbage waste on the open plot.

The officials also assured the office-bearers of the action committee that hereafter the garbage waste will be disposed of scientifically.