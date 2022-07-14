Cidco disconnects water supply of Mhada Colony in Teesgaon

Aurangabad, July 14:

In a surprising development, the Cidco administration has disconnected the water supply of the Mhada colony in Teesgaon as the Mhada administration failed to clear the water tax dues for the past three years. Meanwhile, the occupants of the Mhada colony are forced to quench their thirst by hiring tankers and buying bottled water (jars) for the past week.

Mhada constructed 248 flats for medium-income group citizens at Teesgaon. Out of which, 169 flats are occupied. The water supply is made by the Cidco administration two times a week. The occupants are worried as they had to run helter-skelter for water during the monsoon season.

Three days ago, a delegation of occupants met the deputy engineer (Mhada) Mukesh Deshmukh and other officers. As a result, the Mhada administration started the process of clearing dues and restoring the water supply. The correspondence in this regard with the Cidco administration is underway.

Earlier, the Mhada administration issued notices to the occupants directing them to pay the water dues which is pending for the last two and a half years. The notice mentioned that the offer letter (Dekar Patra) issued to them while allotting the flat had stated that it is not the responsibility of Mhada to supply water to them. Hence the supply is being made by taking some charges for a temporary period. The Mhada administration had also laid a condition that the occupants will form a cooperative housing society in three months and take the water supply connection in the name of society.

The society was not formed even after three years, as a result, Mhada could not pay the water dues to Cidco. Later on, honouring the request of occupants, the executive engineer (Mhada) issued a notice to deposit Rs 18,600 in three days to the Mhada administration (as tax till March 2023). The notice also clarified that if they fail to deposit and the Cidco administration disconnects the water supply then Mhada will not be responsible for any sort of inconvenience.