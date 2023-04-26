Cidco-Hudco to witness scarcity of water!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

If the sources are to be believed the scarcity of water is likely to be acute this summer season in Cidco-Hudco areas as the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is not getting the required quantity of water from MIDC to supply water through tankers to the localities deprived of water supply connections.

It may be noted that the CSMC supplies water to more than 200 localities of the city through tankers. As per the mutual agreement, the CSMC requires 3 MLD, but the municipal corporation is getting only 1 MLD of water.

It may be noted that the city receives 120 MLD of water from Jayakwadi Dam, apart from 7 MLD of water from the Harsul tank. However, the demand of water started increasing before the beginning of the month of May. Every year, the CSMC seeks the help of MIDC to provide water to the above localities through tankers. MIDC chief executive officer (CEO) has ordered the MIDC administration to provide 3 MLD of water to CSMC. Accordingly, the municipal corporation is filling tankers from the MIDC’s elevated storage reservoir (ESR) at Cidco N-1. However, the MIDC by citing various reasons is providing 1 MLD of water only. Taking serious cognizance, the CSMC administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari corresponded with the superiors of MIDC and brought the matter to their notice and demanded to provide 3 MLD of water for tankers. The divisional commissioner also took the MIDC officials to task and ordered them to cooperate with the CSMC. Despite this the response from the MIDC is zero, said the sources.

Presently, the CSMC is filling tankers through its ESRs at N-5 and N-7 in Cidco. As of today, 350-400 trips of tankers are recorded daily and as the summer approaches the number of trips will get increased. It is learnt that the water supply schedule of the city gets disturbed if the CSMC fills the tankers at its ESRs. As a result, some of the areas receive water with low pressure or then the civic body postpones the water supply for a day, said the sources.