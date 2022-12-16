Cidco issues NoC for construction of bus port

Aurangabad: First, due to the Corona outbreak, then the ST employees strike, the construction of the bus port and modernized bus station in the city was delayed. Finally, the Cidco administration issued a no-objection-certificate paving the way for construction of a bus port at Cidco bus stand.

A bus port will be set up with airport-like facilities. The ground breaking ceremony for the bus port was held on August 28, 2019 for the reconstruction work of the central bus stand along with the bus port. However, even after 3 years, the work had not actually started due to the pending NoC of Cidco. There is a plan to construct a bus stand on the lines of the airport at Cidco bus stand. Giving more information, ST corporation executive engineer Ganesh Rajgire said that the NoC has been received from Cidco . After the further process, the bus port work will start soon.'