Cidco promises online payments

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Taxpayers (property owners) are struggling due to insufficient staff in the accounts department and the lack of online payment options. Property owners are frustrated as they are forced to visit the city and banks to make payments.

The administration of the cidco provides basic amenities to citizens and collects taxes from property owners in exchange for these services. Property owners in Waluj Metropolitan must visit Cidco offices or banks to pay taxes and obtain certificates, causing time loss and financial strain. Repeated trips for services like building permits and long bank queues are frustrating citizens and disrupting their work. The Waluj Metropolitan cidco Protection Action Committee has repeatedly requested cidco to hire more staff and introduce online payment facilities. However, the administration has turned a blind eye to these requests, leading to the continued suffering of property owners, according to allegations made by Action Committee President Nagesh Kuthare, Vice President Narendra Yadav, Kakasahib Butte, Sachin Pawar, Avinash Kakade and others. Responding to that, Cidco Administrator Gajanan Satote assured that online payment facilities will soon be available after approval from higher authorities.