Cidco residents staged Thiyya Andolan at N-7 ESR

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 20:

Angry over erratic water supply the residents of different localities in Cidco staged a sitting agitation (Thiyya Andolan) for four long hours on the campus of Cidco N-7 elevated storage reservoir (ESR), today morning.

Two days ago, the residents of the N-7 sector has gheraoed the AMC's water supply officials. Today the residents, mostly women from Ayodhyanagar and surrounding localities staged the demonstration with empty steel pots (handas). They shouted slogans against the mismanagement of civic authorities and banged the empty vessels. The agitation was, however, withdrawn at 1 pm after the AMC administrator A K Pandey gave assurance of looking into the matter in a

telephonic conversation with the agitators. Meanwhile, the water supply was made to their areas in the evening.

According to agitators, the civic administration has failed to take out a solution to the frequent irregularity in the water supply in the last eight months. As per rotation, they were expecting to receive the water in their taps but got disappointed when there was no water supply. Hence the former corporator Shivaji Dandge, NCP's Ravi Tangade, Rahul Kharat, Satish Khedkar, Kailas Raut, Vasudev Khandare, Baban Vadekar, Madhukar Bawiskar, Anandrao Nikam and

others arrived at the ESR campus and staged the sitting agitation. There were only two employees present on the duty in the morning.

The agitation continued till 1 pm

The MLA Atul Save and the administrator had a telephonic conversation. Later on, the administrator spoke to the agitators on the mobile phone. He told them of taking appropriate action and is also sending the executive engineer Kiran Dhande to the spot. Dhande was at Jayakwadi Dam and he arrived at 1 pm. Till then the agitation was continued by residents. Meanwhile, the agitators threatened to lodge a police complaint against the AMC administration if the water supply issue is not resolved after the assurance, they stressed.