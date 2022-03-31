CII planned approach through IGST for industries

Auric will see huge investment in next few years

Aurangabad, March 31:

CII would be using a four-pronged approach to solve the problems facing the industry in the State and will try to alleviate those challenges by implementing the IGST that stands for innovation, growth, sustainability and technology. These will be implemented under a planned approach in the next two to three years for boosting investment and resolving the problems of the industrial sector, said CII Maharashtra State chairman Sriram Narayanan, while speaking in a press conference held in the city on Wednesday.

Speaking further, Narayanan said the Aurangabad Industrial City (Auric) is the largest industrial city in the state with enough space to boost industrialization in Marathwada. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is trying to attract more foreign investment through a planned approach in the next few years. MSMEs in Marathwada are also facing difficulties. Industries and academia will also work together to identify the difficult issues for the industries and also train students to build a future ready workforce for the industrial sector. The industries suffered huge losses during the corona period. Now the war between Russia and Ukraine has alleviated the problems for the industrial sector. Orders are coming in large numbers, but industries are facing shortage of raw materials and transportation difficulties, he said. Former Massia president Sunil Kidrak, Amol Mohite were present.

Auric attracted investments in a short time

Auric has a much shorter time compared to the time it took for the Waluj industrial area to develop at full capacity. Many large industries are ready for investment. If Auric grows, it will benefit Marathwada. CII is preparing to build skilled manpower by linking with 100 institutions. Efforts will be made for the development of the industry by meeting the district collector, chief executive officer of the Zilla Parishad next month, said Prasad Kokil, CII Marathwada zonal chairman.