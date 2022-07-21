CII signs MoU with MIDC, AITL for setting up of skill centre in Auric

Centre to be known as CII Auric MIDC Multiskill Institute (CAMMSI)

Located on 2000 square metres area in Shendra phase

Aurangabad, July 21:

The Confederation of Indian Industry signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Aurangabad Industrial Township Limited (AITL) for setting up of a skill centre at Auric city. The centre will cater to the local demands of the industry for reskilling and upskilling of the workforce.

Giving more information, CII Maharashtra State chairman Sriram Narayanan said, the skill development in Marathwada got a big boost with signing of MoU for setting up a skill centre ‘CII Auric MIDC Multiskill Institute (CAMMSI) in Auric. The centre will cater to local demands of the industry for reskilling and upskilling of the workforce.

The skill center will cater to skill requirements of Marathwada region with participation of all stakeholders in the governing body. We plan to start phase-1 spread over 2000 square meters which includes a model career centre and basic skill centre in the next 6-8 weeks. The land and building work will be done by Auric in Shendra in the next one year for a permanent skill centre.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr P Anbalagan, CEO MIDC, Suresh Kakani, managing director, AITL, Sriram Narayanan, chairman, CII Maharashtra state, Robin Banerjee, vice- chairman, CII Maharashtra State, Prasad Kokil, chairman CII Marathwada zone and Sougata Choudhary, executive director.