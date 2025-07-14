CIO launches tree plantation campaign

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Children Islamic Organisation (CIO) has launched month long tree plantation campaign here with the aim of planting one million trees across the State to reduce pollution.

The drive started on June 25 and will conclude on July 24. Addressing a press conference here, the CIO office-bearers said that a beautiful and eco-friendly campaign across the country for children on ‘Hands in Soil, Heart with the Nation.’

They said that the campaign aims to instil love for nature, environmental protection and a sense of responsibility in children.

The members started planting trees in schools, mosques, homes, parks, and neighbourhoods. Each member will name their plant and treat it like a friend and share their experiences through poems, stories and drawings. Their target of planting trees in the city is 1500. Nearly 300 young children participated in the awareness activities.

Young members like Ibrahim Mukarram, Shaikh Hamza, Shaikh Zunera, Syeda Rushda, Uruj Fatema, Muhammed Shawwaf and Shaikh Azhan were present at the briefing.

The CIO was founded with the vision of helping children dream big and find the path to fulfil those dreams in a positive and nurturing environment.