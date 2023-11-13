Citizens appealed to intimate police before going out of station

45 percent of HBTs were held during Diwali vacation.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The police administration, to avoid house-breaking thefts (HBTs), during the Diwali vacation, appeals to the citizens to intimate them before going out of station. The cooperation from the public will help curb the HBT incidents in the city during vacation, underlined the senior police officer.

238 HBTs during last year

Last year, 276 HBT incidents took place in the jurisdictions of 17 police stations in the city. The cops learnt that 158 cases took place during daylight, while 138 were held during night hours. Apart from this, 1418 incidents of thefts had also taken place in the last one year.

Keep eye on suspicious movement

The police have appealed to the citizens to dial 112 or 0240-2240500 if they detect suspicious movement of any known or unknown person in your colony or locality or on the entry of a new hawker.

Police on heels

The senior police inspector (crime branch) Sandeep Gurme said, “ The families go to their native places or villages to celebrate Diwali. Hence the police have increased patrolling in the city. Meanwhile, the crime branch is keeping a close watch on the movements of record criminals. We are also taking prohibitory action against habitual criminals. Hence the citizens should register their details in the local police station before going out of station to avoid HBTs.”

How to prevent burglary

-Inform your neighbors before going out of station.

- Keep two to four lights (inside or outside the house) on.

- If affordable, install an alarm device in the house and appoint a responsible security guard.

- Do not keep cash, valuables at home.

- Instruct your newspaper agent and milk vendor to keep an eye on the house.

- Do not forget to register your details at the local police station before going to native village.