Citizens causing obstruction in AMC works to face action

Aurangabad:

The municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari today hinted at taking stern action and even filing criminal offences against those citizens for causing obstructions in the development works proposed by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

It may be noted that the AMC is setting up a garbage transfer station at Ramanagar (in Kranti Chowk). However, various parties and organisations are conducting agitations and demanded not to develop the transfer station. They are creating obstructions in the work frequently.

Chaudhari said, “The garbage will not be stored at this place. The ‘ghantagadis’ will collect the garbage from the locality and then the waste will be transferred from this station in trucks to the processing plants. The agitators had even locked the station during the last week.”