Citizens, dignitaries unite for blood donation drive in memory of Babuji

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

City residents and Lokmat readers responded enthusiastically to the appeal “Is baar chalo, raktdaan karo, Lokmat se judo” (This time, come forward, donate blood, join Lokmat). A large number of people turned up at Lokmat Bhavan on Wednesday for the blood donation and health check-up camp, reaffirming their bond with Lokmat.

The initiative was organised to mark the birth anniversary of Lokmat Group’s founder and veteran freedom fighter late Jawaharlal Darda (Babuji). Executive Director Karan Darda and staff paid floral tributes at Babuji’s bust before inaugurating the event. The camp was formally opened through the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by deputy commissioner of the municipal corporation Aparna Thete, GM (Marketing) and PRO of Dhoot Hospital Rajeev Bal, Dattaji Bhale blood bank Dr Dilip Dange and PRO Appa Somase. Lokmat appealed to citizens with the message, “Every drop of blood is precious; understand its value and donate.” Readers, well-wishers, and Lokmat employees responded wholeheartedly. Blood was collected by Dattaji Bhale Blood Bank, while a medical team from Dhoot Hospital conducted check-ups, including height, weight, blood pressure, blood sugar, and BMI. Titled “Blood Donation is Life Donation: A Tribute to Babuji,” the event was praised by dignitaries for carrying forward a legacy of social responsibility. All Lokmat family members were present at the camp.

City dignitaries pay tribute

Former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, ex-MLA Keshavrao Autade, Mansukh Zhambad, former corporator Majid Ullah Barkat Ullah, and Congress members Mukesh Sonawane and Raghunath Khedkar offered floral tributes at Babuji’s bust.