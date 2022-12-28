Citizens experience thrill of armed jawans demonstrations

The customers in a Mall in the city panicked after seeing armed Jawans entering the mall and then experiencing the thrill of their demonstrations.

The police commandos and the army Jawans organized a combined mock drill in a mall here on Wednesday. A scene was created in a mall where the terrorists held the mall employees and some citizens hostage in the mall. The armed commandos of the Quick Rescue Team (QRT) came to rescue them. They mall as per the decided plan and rescued the hostages.

Many people were confused after seeing the sudden operation. Many gathered to see the thrill. The hair-raising operation had made everyone hold their breath.