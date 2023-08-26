Citizens, farmers enjoy relief due to rainfall after one week

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The smiles prevailed on the faces of the citizens and the farmers as the city and rural parts of the district received rainfall today between afternoon and evening. The city has witnessed rainfall after a gap of eight days.

The clouds were hovering in the sky since morning. The clouds grew black in the afternoon and the city witnessed a spell of downpour. There was good rainfall in the evening and the late evening (gaps). The Chikalthana weather bureau recorded 2.8 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm, while the weather station at MGM and Gandheli recorded 8.3 mm rainfall.

It is learnt that there was good rainfall in the city on August 18. The absence of rainfall since then has become an issue of grave concern. The standing crops in many tehsils of the district were withering due to gaps in rainfall for more than 20 days. The farmers were worried over the situation. However, the rainfall in the city has dropped since afternoon today. The farmers also got relief as the rainfall will give a new lease of life to the standing crops, it is learnt.