Citizens get tap water six days in one month

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad: Acting upon the orders of the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has started supplying water on a gap of three days to 60 per cent of the localities in the city and on a gap of five days to 40 per cent of the localities. The schedule of the water supply will be reversed after 15 days. The section has made the planning in such a way that the citizens will get drinking water in their taps for six days in a month, said the executive engineer (water supply) M B Kazi.

The planning of the new water supply from January 1 has been made under the guidance of the administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari. Meanwhile, the

linemen, supervisors and junior engineers are meeting the citizens to explain the change in the water supply schedule. They are redressing the complaints of citizens relating to the erratic water supply on priority.

Rotation of timetable

The AMC has prepared the water supply schedule for one month on the basis of a 60:40 per cent formula. In the first fortnight, 60 per cent of areas getting water on the gap of three days, will get after the gap of five days in the second fortnight. Besides, 40 per cent of the areas getting water after five days gap will get water on the gap of three days in the second fortnight. The timetable of the water supply will rotate accordingly every fortnight.

All info on the Jal-Bel app

The citizens can view the areawise water supply schedule on the Jal Bel app designed by the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL). All the necessary information has been uploaded on the app, said the executive engineer appealing to the citizens to download the app on their mobiles in large numbers.