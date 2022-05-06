Citizens in Begumpura, Pahadsingpura face severe water crisis

Anger among the citizens against the municipal corporation

Aurangabad, May 6:

Residents of Begumpura and Pahadsingpura areas are facing a severe water crisis as they get drinking water after every eight days. The residents have lodged several complaints with the municipal officials, but they have fallen on deaf ears.

The residents said that they receive tap water but with low pressure. In most areas, the pipes have been dry for a month and a half. The price of water tankers and jars has gone up. The purity of that water is a question, and an invitation to diseases. Each family has to spend Rs 1500-2000 on tankers and jars. Vilas Jagtap from Hanuman tekdi area said that there has been no water for the last one and a half months. We have to buy a jar of drinking water. Requests to AMC have been of no avail. Summer has also made it difficult to get tankers. The price also went up.

Similar situation is in Satpalnagar, Dahale Colony, Verma Colony area. Suresh Nalkar from Nipat Niranjannagar said that water is supplied after eight days, sometimes at midnight, sometimes in the morning for fifteen to twenty minutes. The situation is similar in Begumpura, Vidyut Colony and Pahadsingpura area. Megha Vani from Sainik Colony said that one has to buy tankers to use and jars to drink. It costs up to Rs 1,800 per month.