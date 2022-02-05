Citizens invited to provide solutions to overcome water supply, parking problems

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 5:

Aurangabad has been declared a Smart City a few years ago. However, the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) observed that few civic issues are emerging as hindrances in the development of Aurangabad into a Smart City in the real sense. Hence the ASCDCL has decided to seek people's participation in resolving the issues including water supply and parking woes. Hence there is a dire need to bring solutions to address the issues of grave concern.

ASCDCL has organised an Open Data Week (dubbed as Smart Aurangabad Hackathon) from January 31 to February 7.

The citizens are appealed to come forward with the technology or non-technology based innovative ideas and the solutions to solve urban issues relating to Water Supply, Parking, Covid and Healthcare, Administration Efficiency,

Coordination between Government Bodies and Youth Connect.

The designed ideas or solutions have to be emailed to address hq@aurangabadsmartcity.in (in pdf format) by February 7.

The submitted ideas will be kept confidential. The best designs will be shortlisted by the jury on the basis of their usability, scalability, ease of living and administrative efficiency. The first prize is Rs 15,000, the second prize is Rs 10,000 and the third prize is Rs 5,000, said ASCDCL's media analyst Arpita Sharad.

The names of winners will be announced by February 15. The best selected designs will also be presented with appreciation certificates. The prizes will be given after the design is fully developed. After selection, it will be necessary for the candidate to prepare the original prototype by March 15. The design should be easy to use for iOS and Android, said the media analyst.