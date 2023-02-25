Citizens pin high hopes from W20 Inception Meeting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Hundreds of international delegates will be attending various programmes during their stay in the city from February 27 to 28. Through this meeting of intellectual minds, the citizens are pinning high hopes in the favour of the city and the region.

There will be five sessions on Day I. The union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani will inaugurate the opening ceremony function at Sita Hall (Hotel Rama International) scheduled to be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The Sherpa of G20 Amitabh Kant, the union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad and founder chair of W20 Dr Gulden Tuktan will grace the function. The chair of W20 Dr Sandhya Purecha will present a welcome speech, while the chief coordinator of the W20 secretariat Dharitri Patnaik will propose a vote of thanks.

The Day II programmes include the Aurangabad Heritage Tour (6 am to 8 am) and a special session on breaking the barriers stories of unconventional women (9.30 am to 10.30 am) at the above venue. The sixth and last session comprises of panel discussion (10.30 am to 11.30 am); Task Force Meeting (11.30 am to 12 noon) and a visit to Ellora. The W20 delegation will proceed to see Ellora Caves (3 pm to 6.30 pm) and attend the cultural programme organised by Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and gala dinner at Ellora Visitors Centre (EVC) from 7 pm.

Boxxxxx

Day I events

Session I - Empowering Women in Nano, Micro and Startup Enterprises (9.30 am to 11 am).

Session II (Panel Discussion) - Role of Women as Changemakers in Climate Resilience Action (12.30 pm to 1.30 pm).

Session III (Panel Discussion) - Creating an Enabling Ecosystem for Women Leaders at the Grassroots (2.30 pm to 3.30 pm).

Session IV (Panel Discussion) - Improving Access through Infrastructure and Skill to bridge the Gender Digital Divide (3.30 pm to 4.30 pm).

Session V (Panel Discussion) - Creating Pathways for women through Education and Skilling (4.30 pm to 5.30 pm).

Special Session - Women-led Development in India (6.30 pm to 7.30 pm).