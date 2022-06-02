Citizens should get water in any circumstances - CM Thackeray

CM angry over water supply: Take action against contractor

Aurangabad, June 2:

I have to face the citizens of Aurangabad. How will I answer them. Don’t give any reason, find a way immediately. The citizens should get water in any circumstances. Take strict action against the contractor if he is neglecting the work of the water supply scheme, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in an online meeting held on Thursday.

The CM is in Aurangabad on June 8. Against that backdrop, he held an online meeting from Mumbai for review of Aurangabad district and city. Thackeray said, give priority to water supply to the city. The government will take care that the work of the scheme will not linger due to lack of funds. The work of bringing water to Farola and constructing tanks for its storage will have to be done urgently and as part of this scheme is in Jayakwadi project, permission of the Ministry of Environment and Forests is required. He directed the forest department to send a proposal to the Center immediately to get this permission.

Guardian minister Subhash Desai, water supply and sanitation minister Gulabrao Patil, principal secretary Manukumar Srivastava, advisor to the CM Sitaram Kunte, additional chief secretary (Finance) Manoj Sounik, Additional chief secretary Ashish Kumar Singh, Principal secretary to CM Vikas Kharge, principal secretary urban development Sonia Sethi, Sanjeev Jaiswal, divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, district collector Sunil Chavan, municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey and other officials were present.

Take action against the contractor

There are complaints that the contractors are working on the water supply scheme at a slow pace. This is a very serious matter and if the contractor shows negligence in the work, the divisional commissioner should take strict action. Thacekary directed to prepare a timetable for the work and take guarantee from the contractors for timely completion of the work.

Review from Sankalp Kaksha

Thackeray said that regular review and follow up of the work of the water supply scheme will be regularly taken from the CM's Sankalp Kaksha (Mission room). Administrator Pandey informed about the measures taken by the administration for water supply in the city.